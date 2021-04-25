Butler: Unwillingness alarming, not surprising

Editor:
According to statistical modeling conducted by the U.S. Department of Health, "All 23 Wyoming counties were in the top 1% for most (vaccination) hesitant in the U.S."
This unwillingness of a large minority of Wyomingites to take steps to protect all citizens from COVID-19 infection is alarming, yet not surprising. It is alarming for several reasons: 1) it reveals a gullibility for believing the many unfounded conspiracy theories regarding the vaccine; 2) it puts the entire onus for battling the epidemic on the shoulders of those more well informed and willing to do what is best for the community and state; 3)it prolongs the risk of exposure and prolongs the need for precautionary measures; 4) it provides a fertile environment for the development of more and more dangerous Covid variants; 5)it uncovers an unfounded and dangerous notion that an individual's right trumps all else, regardless of the threat to the common good.
It is unsurprising that Wyoming is the second most vaccine hesitant state due to the near political cult loyalty to Donald Trump. Ex-President Trump spent his last entire year in office undermining measures to protect Americans from the pandemic. Due to political machinations in our state Trump's year long denigration of science and the medical community has resonated with hard core Trump ideologues, resulting in vaccination hesitancy.
RON BUTLER, Laramie