Butler: Unwillingness alarming, not surprising

This unwillingness of a large minority of Wyomingites to take steps to protect all citizens from COVID-19 infection is alarming, yet not surprising. It is alarming for several reasons: 1) it reveals a gullibility for believing the many unfounded conspiracy theories regarding the vaccine; 2) it puts the entire onus for battling the epidemic on the shoulders of those more well informed and willing to do what is best for the community and state; 3)it prolongs the risk of exposure and prolongs the need for precautionary measures; 4) it provides a fertile environment for the development of more and more dangerous Covid variants; 5)it uncovers an unfounded and dangerous notion that an individual's right trumps all else, regardless of the threat to the common good.