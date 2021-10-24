 Skip to main content
Cadogan: The future of the energy industry is concerning
Cadogan: The future of the energy industry is concerning

Editor:

I believe one of our most pressing concerns facing our state involves the energy industry. As our nation moves away from fossil fuels I believe Wyoming is going to see some hard times being a state that is largely reliant on the drilling/mining of oil, coal and natural gas. While I think it is crucial for our working class to have new jobs for them to phase into to avoid massive unemployment or an exodus from the state, I also believe the state needs to look at where our revenue will come from without the fossil fuel exploitation. Its going to be difficult but I have high hopes for Wyoming and think the men and women of this state will overcome this obstacle.

KEVIN CADOGAN, Sheridan

