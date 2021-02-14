Caffrey: Moral leadership is a conscious embrace of truth

Editor:
I am a registered Republican in Fremont County. I am writing to support Liz Cheney! Throughout our political history in this country we have searched long and hard for candidates who are conservative. In my value system being conservative includes moral leadership in public as well as private lives. Moral leadership is a conscious embrace of truth and rejection of lies. Did my good friends miss the recordings of Trump and the aftermath of insurrection in our Capitol? Or the multiple assaults on the will of the people? Maybe we have all imbibed too deeply of the Trump Kool-Aid? Another conservative value is holding our Constitution sacred and using non-violent means to change our government. In no case is violence, intimidation or threats acceptable.
Now we have a carpetbagger from Florida coming to Cheyenne to tell us how we should think, feel and vote! He needs to go back to Florida where there are people whose values perhaps are not like ours. No, my friends, Liz Cheney is not the problem. She, and other courageous citizens are the remedy for the problem. We all need to go into Trump recovery and sober up from his seditious words and deeds and protect and defend our Constitution!
MICHAEL CAFFREY, Riverton