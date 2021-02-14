Caffrey: Moral leadership is a conscious embrace of truth

I am a registered Republican in Fremont County. I am writing to support Liz Cheney! Throughout our political history in this country we have searched long and hard for candidates who are conservative. In my value system being conservative includes moral leadership in public as well as private lives. Moral leadership is a conscious embrace of truth and rejection of lies. Did my good friends miss the recordings of Trump and the aftermath of insurrection in our Capitol? Or the multiple assaults on the will of the people? Maybe we have all imbibed too deeply of the Trump Kool-Aid? Another conservative value is holding our Constitution sacred and using non-violent means to change our government. In no case is violence, intimidation or threats acceptable.