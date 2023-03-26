I am writing a letter in response to the commentary posted by Harriet Hageman in last Sunday's paper. I cannot recall reading a viler, invective-filled, hateful article than what she wrote. She was critical of supporting "eco-grief". Ecological or climate grief has been identified as the grief experienced by ecological or anticipated ecological losses including loss of species, ecosystems and meaningful landscapes due to chronic natural or manmade environmental change.

This dates back to at least the 1940's where Aldo Leopold wrote about it in the Sand County Almanac. He wrote "One of the penalties of an ecological education is to live in a world of wounds." Currently, young people are beginning to experience the same with climate change impacting our planet. It is always money well spent to have programs available to those suffering from these mental & emotional conditions. Her statement about Wyoming's clean burning fossil fuels reinforces the feelings of hopelessness in the people who care about our planet. She displayed an utter lack of empathy to anyone who holds different values and beliefs other than her own and in fact showed nothing but contempt for them. I truly hope this is not what the people of Wyoming are becoming. I've always felt we were a caring, open and honest people. Hageman's letter shows that she is not.