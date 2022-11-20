Cameron: Railroad employers bear the responsibility

Editor:

Stop bullying railroad workers for the economy if they decide to strike. Many railroad workers rejected the recently negotiated labor contract. Paying people more does not make up for lost time with family. Paying people more does not make up for being forced to work when sick. Paying people more does not mitigate the risk they take daily doing their job.

Making railroad workers responsible for delivering products across the U.S. while their health and well-being are not protected is disgraceful. It is reasonable to blame railroad CEOs and stockholders for their contribution to the loss of worker humanity, their gain of personal profit, and the economy if railroad workers strike.

After a new attendance and scheduling policy was implemented by BSNF Railway, leaving railroad workers with very little free time, 700 union members quit BSNF Railway. The company has a 546 percent increase in unfilled orders - American Farm Bureau Federation. In the annual report Warren Buffet, Chairperson of Berkshire Hathaway stated the railroad workers did not contribute to the skyrocketing profits of BSNF Railway. If workers did not contribute to the railroads skyrocketing profits, they are not responsible for the economy should the employers not revisit the bargaining table.

Railroad employers will be responsible for the strike and the economy if they are unwilling to return to the bargaining table and present a clear plan that includes family leave with paid time off, sick time, and safer working conditions. The Wyoming Democratic Party Labor Caucus backs railroad workers' strike for better working conditions.