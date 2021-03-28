Campbell: A blessing in disguise

Editor:

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the larger perception of the effectiveness of online learning. It’s a blessing in disguise to see that going through such a challenging time has actually broadened the spectrum and provided an opportunity to reconsider our approach to education.

Long before the pandemic, my daughters were attending a brick-and-mortar school in our small town. Although my daughters were succeeding, they weren’t being challenged enough. I wanted them to have an opportunity to think critically and form their own opinions while pursuing their passions. That’s how I found online learning with Wyoming Virtual Academy.

Having the option to choose where my daughters could get the most out of what they were putting into school provides so much freedom. The school is giving my daughters the chance to grow academically, to the point where one has received a Trustee Scholarship to the University of Wyoming for this Fall.

Having this option of school choice is making a difference in our lives. All families deserve the opportunity to choose a school that meets their needs, no matter the environment.

D'RON CAMPBELL, Lusk

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0