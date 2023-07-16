Editor:

The annual observance of American Independence has come and gone for 2023, and throughout Wyoming the celebrations were vastly enjoyed, yet humbling in the reflection of the sacrifices that earned our Independence. The Fourth of July is truly a time of recognition for the well-earned pillars of freedom as expressed and implied in our Constitution: life, liberty, property, and the rule of law.

It is unfortunate however, that the topic of conversation amongst a majority of residents were less reflective of the historical rights granted by our Founder’s sacrifices, but instead, were directed at the frustrations of their continued erosion. The forefront of those concerns were the issue of property tax policies that are overly burdensome on Wyoming’s residents, and the wholly inadequate excuses for those policies by the legislative body.

The tyranny of King George’s taxation policies led to the Great American Revolution nearly 250 years ago after he repeatedly ignored the formal petition of grievances from the Colonists. Today, the property tax policies in the State of Wyoming are viewed in similar terms, with legislators appearing surprised at the grievances expressed by residents opposing annual increases of 20-25% on their tax bills. As property values have inflated, the working-class and retirees are penalized beyond their means by a tax policy that is evidently flawed against its residents. Sadly, the angst of property owners is dismissed by legislators who appear unwilling or unqualified to properly address the injustice, whilst salivating at the revenue windfall their policies created.

American sovereignty was expressed in the Preamble to the United States Constitution by three words, “We The People,…”. On the other hand, tyranny illegitimately usurps that sovereignty, much like the current property tax policies “We The People” oppose. Sadly (or not), history repeats.