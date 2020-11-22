 Skip to main content
Carlsen: An open letter to Barrasso
Editor:

I’m in quarantine after being exposed while being an election judge in your home city of Casper.

In the Nov. 15 Casper Star-Tribune, the front page is mostly three huge graphs of COVID-19 numbers. Last week our state health leaders and governor pleaded with us to be responsible citizens, following COVID guidelines of masks, distancing, and hand washing. Our local infectious disease doctors are doing the same. Our hospital workers are overwhelmed. The numbers here are exhausted our healthcare workers who have the ominous role of watching people die.

Mr. Barrasso, I turned to page C5 in the same paper. There you are, standing next to Donald Trump — unmasked and shoulder to shoulder. The juxtaposition of page A1 and C5 breaks my heart. You are not only our representative in Washington, but a cohort to these medical heroes who risk their lives to take care of us in this pandemic.

Stop the division of politics! This is an emergency of your neighbors. You took a medical oath — live up to it. Encourage your constituents through your own actions.

ANNE CARLSEN, Casper

