Carlson: Setting aside one’s principles to do what is right

Editor:
The old saying goes “There comes a time in everyone’s life to set aside their principles and do what’s right!"
Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney met that time in her life when she set aside “party allegiance” to call out former Presi¬dent Trump’s “Big Lie” that he won the election. He lost in a fair and honest election. “The “Big Lie” technique is that if you tell a “Big Lie” often enough people will believe it. Hitler used it in WWII to convince people that the Jewish people were the root of Germany’s problems. That was not the case.
Rep. Cheney did the honorable thing when she called out the former president’s “Big Lie” that he won the 2020 election, which he lost by some 8 million popular votes and 74 Electoral College votes. Trump’s loss was also revealed when the numerous court cases he filed claiming fraud were all dismissed for lack of evidence.
Republicans removed Rep. Cheney from her leadership post. House Leader Kevin McCarthy said he had lost confidence in her. We can see why if he expected her to follow party allegiance “no matter what.” Her setting aside party allegiance “to do what’s right” in calling out Trump’s Big Lie came at a price. I hope the people of Wyoming reelect Mrs. Cheney. She deserves to be reelected for her honorable actions.
There are 44 Republican Senators who chose not to support a Commission to answer questions about the Jan. 6 attack.
I hope the people of Wyoming will carefully consider whether or not to reelect those senators who did not set aside the party line to do what was right and establish a bipartisan commission so we would know the truth of what happened on Jan. 6.
MICHAEL CARLSON, Green Valley, AZ