Carlson: Setting aside one’s principles to do what is right

Editor:

The old saying goes “There comes a time in everyone’s life to set aside their principles and do what’s right!"

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney met that time in her life when she set aside “party allegiance” to call out former Presi¬dent Trump’s “Big Lie” that he won the election. He lost in a fair and honest election. “The “Big Lie” technique is that if you tell a “Big Lie” often enough people will believe it. Hitler used it in WWII to convince people that the Jewish people were the root of Germany’s problems. That was not the case.

Rep. Cheney did the honorable thing when she called out the former president’s “Big Lie” that he won the 2020 election, which he lost by some 8 million popular votes and 74 Electoral College votes. Trump’s loss was also revealed when the numerous court cases he filed claiming fraud were all dismissed for lack of evidence.