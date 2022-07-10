Carnahan: In support of Tammy Saulsbury

Tammy Saulsbury was the acting Natrona County assessor prior to the current assessor’s tenure. Before that, she was the chief deputy assessor during Connie Smith’s tenure as Natrona County assessor. Tammy has 12 years of experience working in that office prior to the current administration. Tammy received hours of training qualifying her for the position. Tammy is committed to the citizens of Natrona County.

As the assessor, she will promptly respond to inquiries. She is honest. She will provide timely, honest answers. If she does not readily have an answer, she will find the answer and address the issue. I had contact with the assessor’s office many times over the years. During the time Tammy worked in that office, everyone working there was receptive and responsive, addressing issues promptly and resolving incidents thoroughly and accurately. There were very few tax appeals to the county commission during her employment in the Natrona County Assessor’s office, regardless of which position she held during that time.