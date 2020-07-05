Carpenter: Advice for property assessments

Editor:
May I offer some advice to the people in Natrona County involved with the 3,000 plus property tax appeals and are unsure what to do next. First, follow the group “Natrona County Tax Appeals 2020” on Facebook. Second, request the following information from the Assessor. Be sure to do it in writing and remember to reference your account number, which is the number on your notice that starts with R0. Third, evaluate the information and ask questions.
“The following is all information relevant in the valuation of my land for the 2020 assessment. It is important to provide me with this information in a timely manner in case I need to request further information to confirm the market. As a taxpayer, I must have the same data you used and how you used it in application to my property to understand your assessment. The information should be emailed to___:
Please provide the following:
1. 2017-2020 complete property profiles for my account R0_______. Include pictures, sketches and account notes.
2. Copies of Sales and NDHD analysis for this market year for my LEA and my NBHD and anything else that you may have used in forming my valuation.
3. LEA and NBHD maps for my area and any information you used for stratification.
4. All current sales that you marked as invalid with all the data used to mark them as invalid and all SOC’s both valid and invalid.
5. Realware report of sales for my LEA prior to any adjustments. Version Realware to January 1 and run the report and then run a second report as of today’s value.
6. Screen print of the land model in Realware showing how you built my values.
7. Realware report that shows the percent change on properties from 4/29 through 5/29.
8. Sales report to the SBOE for your overall compliance for all the Natrona County LEAs/NBHD.
9. Complete set of covenants that govern my LEA.
10. Sales file that you sent into the SBOE to prove your compliance for 2020. Along with the descriptive statistics showing your sold to unsold percent change.”
KEN CARPENTER, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!