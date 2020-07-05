Carpenter: Advice for property assessments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

May I offer some advice to the people in Natrona County involved with the 3,000 plus property tax appeals and are unsure what to do next. First, follow the group “Natrona County Tax Appeals 2020” on Facebook. Second, request the following information from the Assessor. Be sure to do it in writing and remember to reference your account number, which is the number on your notice that starts with R0. Third, evaluate the information and ask questions.

“The following is all information relevant in the valuation of my land for the 2020 assessment. It is important to provide me with this information in a timely manner in case I need to request further information to confirm the market. As a taxpayer, I must have the same data you used and how you used it in application to my property to understand your assessment. The information should be emailed to___:

Please provide the following:

1. 2017-2020 complete property profiles for my account R0_______. Include pictures, sketches and account notes.

2. Copies of Sales and NDHD analysis for this market year for my LEA and my NBHD and anything else that you may have used in forming my valuation.