I enjoyed reading the pieces in the Sunday paper by our current legislators. There were frequent mentions of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus in these pieces. Every time I hear a mention of the WFC, I think of a political cartoon from years ago. It went like this: In the first panel a man who looks a little bit like Lenin is standing on a soapbox, waving his fist in the air and shouting “Come the revolution, we will all be driving big cars and smoking cigars!” In the second panel, a man in the audience asks “What if we don’t want to drive big cars and smoke cigars?” In the third panel, the figure on the soapbox leans forward, pointing menacingly at the man and says “Come the revolution, you will damn well do what we tell you to do!”