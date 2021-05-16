 Skip to main content
Carpenter: The thing to do
Editor:

Someone needs to explain this Liz Cheney thing to me. As I understand it, she put Constitution over party instead of party over Constitution. Would that not be the right thing to do?

KENNETH CARPENTER, Casper

