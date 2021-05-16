Carpenter: The thing to do May 16, 2021 52 sec ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Someone needs to explain this Liz Cheney thing to me. As I understand it, she put Constitution over party instead of party over Constitution. Would that not be the right thing to do?KENNETH CARPENTER, Casper 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters Luscombe: There's still some integrity left in the GOP May 9, 2021 Editor: Letters Palmer: We're tired of their lust for power May 9, 2021 Editor: Letters Leotta: Cheney is the only one who didn't pander May 9, 2021 Editor: Letters McDonald: Cheney stood for truth May 9, 2021 Editor: Letters Thorson: The oilfield takes hard work, luck May 9, 2021 Editor: Letters Johnson: Thanks to those who pushed for Medicaid expansion May 9, 2021 Editor: Letters Fink: Failure of leadership May 2, 2021 Editor: Letters Jamieson: Ability to get vaccinated is a relief May 9, 2021 Editor: Letters Ogden: Albany County School District should lift mask mandate May 2, 2021 Editor: Letters Suonno: Wind energy isn't the solution you think May 2, 2021 Editor: