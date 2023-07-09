My Christian faith compels me to care for all our global neighbors – whether they live around the corner from me in Casper or across the globe in Cameroon. One of the most powerful ways Americans live this mission is the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, created by President George W. Bush, which has helped save 25 million lives since 2003. PEPFAR is one of the most successful global health programs in history – and it’s a linchpin in America’s moral legacy.

People of faith around the world have been at the heart of the fight against HIV/AIDS since the start. Twenty years ago, faith leaders helped get the PEPFAR program across the legislative finish line, and faith-based organizations have since made incredible strides reaching populations vulnerable to HIV. The faith community also helped fight for provisions that allow PEPFAR to provide services specifically for orphans and other children vulnerable to HIV.

Those provisions – and the program’s 20 years of work to improve the lives of millions of families – are at risk if PEPFAR is unable to continue its lifesaving work. I strongly urge Sen. Barrasso and the rest of Congress to reauthorize PEPFAR this year – it’s the right and compassionate thing to do.