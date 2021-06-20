Catchpole: Hats off to NCSD

Thank you for your tremendous efforts this past school year to ensure our children had the opportunity to receive in-class/in-person instruction, as well as to be able to participate in in-person athletics, activities, field trips, ACT testing, and so many other important developmental events and learning opportunities. This took a dedicated, concerted effort. Thank you for always putting the education and well-being of our children first. The pandemic presented communities around the nation with unprecedented challenges, and we are fortunate to live in a community in which our educators rose to the occasion and worked through these challenges with professionalism, dedication, and a laser focus on what was best for our kids. Thank you for your leadership, strength, and dedication in ensuring a successful 2020-21 school year. Superb job!