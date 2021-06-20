Catchpole: Hats off to NCSD

Editor:
Dear Natrona County School District (NCSD) Board of Trustees, Superintendent Jennings, Faculty, Staff, and Personnel,
Thank you for your tremendous efforts this past school year to ensure our children had the opportunity to receive in-class/in-person instruction, as well as to be able to participate in in-person athletics, activities, field trips, ACT testing, and so many other important developmental events and learning opportunities. This took a dedicated, concerted effort. Thank you for always putting the education and well-being of our children first. The pandemic presented communities around the nation with unprecedented challenges, and we are fortunate to live in a community in which our educators rose to the occasion and worked through these challenges with professionalism, dedication, and a laser focus on what was best for our kids. Thank you for your leadership, strength, and dedication in ensuring a successful 2020-21 school year. Superb job!
FRED CATCHPOLE, Casper