Catchpole: KW booster club looks to grow

Editor:

Kelly Walsh High School alumni, family and friends:

The Kelly Walsh Booster Club is off and running as the 2022-2023 school year gets underway. Our teams, band, and other clubs have already begun meeting and practicing. We are excited for another great TROJAN year!

Each year, the KW Booster Club donates thousands of dollars to our teams, clubs, and organizations – all in the name of helping our great TROJAN students!

We are looking to grow our membership so that we can continue to best support our great teams, clubs, band, and other organizations. We believe our support helps KW in attainment of its four key pillars: Academics, Acceptance, Activities, and Athletics. We need your help to continue to best support our TROJANS.

We are looking for members, volunteers, donors, helpers, etc. We all have unique talents – so whatever you can join/donate/participate in will be a tremendous help to the KW Booster Club as we support our students.

Please visit us at: https://kwhsboosters.org/

Or, call KW Booster Club President Stacy Baker at 307-262-9325.

Thank You,