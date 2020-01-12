Catt: Thanks for project involvement

Editor:

As inmates throughout Wyoming continue to send in their letters of important grievances, ideas and other subject matter, I'm composing a letter of praise and gratitude. I applaud those inmates for their fortitude and courage to speak up; however, I feel that sometimes credit needs to be paid where credit is due. At times the Department of Corrections makes new changes and takes new risks that provide us inmates with new opportunities and challenges to not only better ourselves but our community.

One such subject I'd like to shed light on is the "sagebrush prison program" that myself and two other inmates participated in the past year. Along with a handful of volunteers, we were able to plant, grow and take plants back into the community to re-plant in the reclaimed mine and oil fields. This project taught me that hard work and selfless thinking can improve the land in which we live, as well as giving me the opportunity to voice a concern that is prevalent in our community: a sick ecosystem.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'd like to thank publicly a few people and organizations that have helped us along through the process. These people treated me like a human being, showed true passion for their jobs and treated this project with compassion and pride.