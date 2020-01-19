Causton: A big thank you for Operation Christmas success
Editor:

Thank you so very much to individuals and businesses in Casper, Glenrock and Douglas for your donations of items and dollars for purchasing items and shipping for the American Legion Auxiliary’s Operation Christmas. One hundred and forty-seven boxes containing beef jerky, snacks, candy, games, toiletries, books, movies and games were shipped.

You have warmed our hearts as well as those of Wyoming servicemen and servicewomen stationed overseas. Your contributions made Operation Christmas successful.

With much appreciation,

KATHY CAUSTON, Rolling Hills

