Chapman: Gratitude for state health department

Editor:

The Wyoming Association of School Administrators would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the Wyoming Department of Health for its guidance and assistance during the process of reopening our school districts.

As noted by Governor Gordon in a recent press conference, the procedures outlined in statewide health orders and implemented by school districts in their Smart Start Plans, including protocols for hygiene, social distancing and face coverings when social distancing is not possible, have been effective in limiting the spread of the virus. Despite some instances of positive cases for both students and staff throughout the state, no schools in Wyoming have been required to close.

We know the decisions made by the Department of Health are not easy and not always popular, but we believe the best place for the students of Wyoming is in our schools and the work done by the Wyoming Department of Health has made and will continue to make face-to-face instruction possible.

Sincerely,

GILLIAN CHAPMAN, Ed.D., President, Wyoming Association of School Administrators

