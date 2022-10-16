Chappell: Reasons to vote for the lodging tax

If you’re like me, you are proud to call Casper home. In the past decade, our favorite Wyoming town has turned into a bustling place with great events, out-of-state visitors, successful businesses, and more. To keep our city thriving, we need to vote yes on the lodging tax this November. If you’re wondering why you should support the tax, here are a few reasons: tourism is the second-largest industry in Wyoming; in Natrona County, the tourism economy supports 2,490 local jobs; and visitors spend more than $280 million in our county alone. Tourism means business, jobs and a hefty positive economic impact for Casper. Its effects are felt throughout our community, from gas stations to hotels, outfitters and guides, restaurants, and stores. Join me in voting for Casper by voting yes for the Natrona County lodging tax.