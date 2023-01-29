Chase: The height of hypocrisy

Republicans’ continued assaults on women’s rights are offensive and insulting. It is no wonder young people leave this state as soon as they are able.

It is pretty well known that exceptions for rape and incest are rarely granted. These exceptions are put in abortion ban bills to make the bills “palatable" for legislators that may be somewhat uneasy about taking away women’s rights and relegating us to second class status.

Generally, the fact that the party that touts "personal liberty and small government" continues to intrude into the personal health decisions of women is the height of hypocrisy. Specifically, the fact that some in this legislature are considering forcing a woman, or in some instances, a child, to carry to term a pregnancy that is the result of rape or incest, is just cruel. This makes evident the lack of respect and compassion felt by some in the Republican legislature about their female constituents.