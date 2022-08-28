 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheatham: Thank you to supporters

Editor: 

Election Day has come and gone. Thank you to those who turned out. Voting is a right of the American people. We must exercise our right in every primary, general, and special election. The voters have spoken. Art Washut will continue to represent House District 36. Thank you Art for a race run on the issues.

Thank you to all of my supporters who generously helped in my campaign. As I said many times, this effort was a team effort and I did not do it alone.

I look forward to serving my constituents as precinct committeewoman for precinct 3-3.

Sincerely,

DEBRA CHEATHAM, Casper

