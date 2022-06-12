Cherwitz: Cheney had courage of conviction

Editor:

The Jan. 6 Committee held its first public hearing on June 9. Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, played the role of prosecutor in laying out the facts.

History, in my opinion, will recall that Cheney, unlike most of her Republican colleagues, did the right thing -- that morality, not politics, guided her behavior.

Cheney had the courage of her convictions. She wasn’t afraid to stand up, despite being behind her Trump supported opponent in the polls.

While I disagree with her on most policy issues (she voted 90% of the time with Trump), today I am Cheney's fan. She spoke as an American and not as a politician. Saving our democracy is far more important than any other matter. Problems like inflation are temporary, but once democracy is lost it is lost -- and the consequences last forever, hurting all of us more than rising gas and food prices.

Cheney’s withering message to her fellow Republicans was rhetorically powerful and no doubt will be remembered for a long time: “Tonight, I say this to our Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

RICHARD CHERWITZ, Austin, Texas

