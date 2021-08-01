Cherwitz: there is no "moving on" until there is accountability

Editor:

For those who do not believe that there was a violent insurrection on Jan. 6 and who refuse to accept the fact that former President Donald Trump directly instigated it, please listen to and watch Tuesday’s testimony of the brave and heroic officers attacked at the U.S. Capitol.

Your ears and eyes provide the best evidence that this was an assault on our democracy perpetrated by Trump. Contrary to minority leader Kevin McCarthy, there is no "moving on" until there is accountability.

Finding the truth and holding leaders responsible for what happened on January 6 is not and should not be a partisan issue. Hats off to Republican committee members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for reminding us about that.

As someone who has followed government investigations for nearly sixty years, let me say that never have I seen a more powerful, gripping and gut-wrenching congressional hearing — one that should be watched and re-watched by all Americans.

It is telling that, when asked what the congressional committee should do, several of the officers said unequivocally that political leaders who played any role in causing the insurrection should be investigated and held accountable.

Let us honor the request of these brave officers. Doing anything less is to disrespect the heroic service of these public servants and poses a threat to our fragile democracy.

RICHARD CHERWITZ, Austin, Texas

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0