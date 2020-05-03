Chestek: Corporations are not people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

In 1886, in Santa Clara County v. Southern Pacific Railroad, the United States Supreme Court first suggested that “corporations are people” for the purpose of claiming the protection of the 14th Amendment. By 1889, three more Supreme Court cases agreed with that position, as the major corporations of the era, the railroad companies, sought to claim Constitutional rights previously only enjoyed by natural persons.

On November 5, 1889, the voters of the soon-to-be State of Wyoming emphatically rejected the notion that “corporations are people.” On that date, the voters adopted the new Constitution of the State of Wyoming, which stated unequivocally that corporations are not people; they are tools to serve human needs. Article 10, section 2 states: “All powers and franchises of corporations are derived from the people and are granted by their agent, the government, for the public good and general welfare, and the right and duty of the state to control and regulate them for these purposes is hereby declared.”