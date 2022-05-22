Chestek: Electeds shouldn't be held by special interests and big money

Editor:

In 2002, Congress enacted the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act to reduce the influence of large contributions to political campaigns. Starting with the Citizens United decision in 2010, the Supreme Court has been slowly dismantling that reasonable statute. On Monday, it struck down another piece of it.

The BRCA limited a candidate’s campaign committee from using more than $250,000 of money raised after an election to repay loans from the candidate to his committee. This had the effect in most federal races of limiting loans from candidates to $250,000. In 2018, Ted Cruz loaned his campaign more than $250,000, but this provision of the BRCA only allowed his committee to repay him $250,000 from money raised after the election. In the case FEC v. Cruz, the Supreme Court declared that limitation unconstitutional because it held the limit “burdened political speech.”

The Supreme Court remains stuck in the metaphor that “money is speech,” because (in the court’s view) money is used to purchase advertising to spread a candidate’s message. The problem is that not all candidates have equal access to money. Essentially, candidates with more money are entitled to more speech, drowning out the voices of those with less money.

A more appropriate metaphor would be that “money is a megaphone.” Money is not speech itself, but it amplifies speech. Megaphones can be and frequently are regulated as a public nuisance.

We need a Constitutional amendment to establish that corporations are not people and money is not speech. A Constitutional amendment is the only way we, the voters, can overrule the Supreme Court and prevent our elected representatives from being captured by special interests and big money.

KEN CHESTEK, Laramie

