Chestek: The damage has been done to the electoral process

Editor:
January 21, 2020, will be the tenth anniversary of one of the darkest moments in American political history: the day the United States Supreme Court decided Citizens United v. FEC. That decision allowed corporations to donate unlimited amounts of money to so-called “independent expenditure” organizations devoted to electing specific candidates. The damage to our electoral process has been profound.
You have free articles remaining.
OpenSecrets.org has estimated that total “independent expenditures” on political campaigns for federal offices totaled $143.7 million in 2008, the election cycle immediately preceding the Citizens United decision; that total jumped to $1.4 billion in 2016 (a ten-fold increase). Public Citizen has recently reported that of the $2.96 billion donated by individuals to “independent expenditure” organizations in the last 10 years, approximately $1.4 billion was contributed by just 25 ultra-rich individuals.
The problem is likely to get far worse in 2020; for example, Michael Bloomberg has recently promised to spend $1 billion of his own money in an effort to unseat Donald Trump. If Bloomberg is not the Democratic candidate, the only way he could legally spend that kind of money would be through “independent expenditure” organizations.
We deserve better than this. Corporations are not people, and therefore should not be allowed to spend unlimited amounts of money promoting their preferred candidates. The interests of corporations, whose primary goal is to maximize shareholder value, are significantly different from the interests of human beings. Only human beings can vote; therefore only human beings should be allowed to spend money, within reasonable limits, to influence elections.
The only way to overturn Citizens United is through a Constitutional amendment declaring that corporations are not people and money is not speech. Wyoming Promise is working with several national organizations devoted to these principles. Twenty states so far have adopted resolutions in support of such a Constitutional amendment. Please contact your state legislators and tell them that you support the Free and Fair Elections resolution to add Wyoming to that list, and to insure that dark money does not drown out the voices of human voters.
KEN CHESTEK, President, Wyoming Promise Inc., Laramie