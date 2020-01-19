Chestek: The damage has been done to the electoral process

Editor:

January 21, 2020, will be the tenth anniversary of one of the darkest moments in American political history: the day the United States Supreme Court decided Citizens United v. FEC. That decision allowed corporations to donate unlimited amounts of money to so-called “independent expenditure” organizations devoted to electing specific candidates. The damage to our electoral process has been profound.

OpenSecrets.org has estimated that total “independent expenditures” on political campaigns for federal offices totaled $143.7 million in 2008, the election cycle immediately preceding the Citizens United decision; that total jumped to $1.4 billion in 2016 (a ten-fold increase). Public Citizen has recently reported that of the $2.96 billion donated by individuals to “independent expenditure” organizations in the last 10 years, approximately $1.4 billion was contributed by just 25 ultra-rich individuals.

The problem is likely to get far worse in 2020; for example, Michael Bloomberg has recently promised to spend $1 billion of his own money in an effort to unseat Donald Trump. If Bloomberg is not the Democratic candidate, the only way he could legally spend that kind of money would be through “independent expenditure” organizations.