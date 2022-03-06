Chestnutt: Why is is the Legislature wasting so much time?

My mind is boggled by the Wyoming Legislature. During the current session time has been wasted on abortion restrictions; Newsflash, there are no free standing abortion clinics in Wyoming. Secondly waste time on critical race theory. What School District in Wyoming is currently teaching this? Expanding Medicaid to help your constituents went down the drain. Today we are discussing what restrictions healthcare facilities can place on visitors. Why? When did politicians become experts on healthcare? I think this is just a small sample of why Wyoming needs to change its motto from the Equality State to the InEquality State. Unbelievable.