Christopherson: Wrong words, but a valid question

Editor:
In my role as trustee, I along with eight other people are charged with making decisions that affect over twelve thousand kids each year. This is a great responsibility, and I take it very seriously. In order to make the best choice for our kids, I need to know the facts, and it was my effort to get those facts that led to my unfortunate words the other night.
Over the past several months, we have shut down our schools, our economy, our sports, our social lives and our churches, and now they are asking us to mask our kids and social distance in schools. According to the CDC, 114 people died in Wyoming from the flu in 2017, (the last year they list). The flu is something all of us get and it runs through our schools every year, yet we don’t cancel, mask and distance for that. COVID-19 has been credited with 24 deaths in Wyoming this year, and 90% of those people suffered from other severe complications. I am not privy to the information these doctors have, but it is more than relevant to my decision-making, to know if the people that died with COVID-19 were actually killed by COVID-19 or if it was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. I chose the wrong words in trying to ask that important question, but the question is still valid.
I also think it is fair to ask if the threat this disease poses to our kids and employees was worth the consequences of canceling everything, and if masking all those kids will be effective enough to warrant all of the unintended bad consequences that will result. This is a community discussion that needs to happen soon, and I hope my poor choice of words will not stop people from asking those tough questions.
I will try to be more precise and careful when choosing my words in the future but I will not stop asking the tough questions. Our kids' future is at stake, and for their sake, somebody has to do it.
KEVIN CHRISTOPHERSON, Casper
