Clanton: Let us keep our fear in check

Editor:

I disagree with Don Jones’s op-ed on 4/11/2021 implying it is wrong for Governor Gordon to sue the feds to “prop up the fossil fuel industry." There are three branches of government and when Biden goes rouge, it is proper to put the executive branch in check with the courts.

We need all forms of energy, and to regulate out petroleum is not smart. Calls for Wyoming to diversify out of petroleum are decades premature. According to the EIA’s energy outlook, America’s electricity in 2050 will come from: 38% renewables, 36% natural gas 13% coal and 12% nuclear. The rise of renewables assumes the problem of power swings on the grid can be solved. Regulating petroleum out is at best wishful thinking and at worse hurts our economy while funding countries who do not like us.

Furthermore, Wildlife enjoy freedom on vast lands held by oil companies where harassing them is prohibited. Contrast that with large solar farms and windmill harming animals and shrinking habitat. Are we destroying the environment to save the climate?

Finally, I am not a climate expert, but I urge caution when someone says that they can predict the climate with certainty. The climate is complex and there is no model today that can be validated by history matching. Remember the self-pronounced experts saying fat in the diet, Y2K, the hole in our ozone, or recently the coronavirus will be our doom? Let us keep our fear in check and pray for the wisdom of our leaders

RAY CLANTON, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0