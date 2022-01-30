Close: Survival depends on willingness to adapt

Editor:

We risk losing all that has made us the most vital nation on earth, as our continued political and social infighting exposes our country to infiltration by other ideologies or nations. It is time that we, regardless of political affiliation, reflect on what we collectively value and stand up against the forces that have the potential to rip us apart. Examples of these rifts include:

Political polarization: While one political party is demonized as militant, racist, and supremacist, the other party is portrayed as non-religious, unpatriotic, and socialist. National legislative bipartisanship is functionally dead, as one political party attempts to assert its control over the other.

Individual freedom and rights: We criticize the government for infringing on our individual rights, such as mandates to deter gun violence and protect public health safety, while at the same time we promote legislation that restricts women’s reproductive rights.

Religion: We support leaders who subvert the law, lie, womanize, and belittle others of differing opinions and status. I cannot believe that anyone’s bible condones these behaviors.

Patriotism: We hear of threats of succession and insurrection, and we support politicians who represent the radical end of the political spectrum. The American flag has become weaponized with what appears to be an attempt to attach the flag solely to one political party. We have lost sight of the concept of, “United We Stand, Divided We Fall.”

Equality: Our Constitution guarantees equal treatment of all its citizens, regardless of gender, religion, race, or economic status. Recently we have seen legislative attempts to suppress votes, gerrymander voting districts, and contest elections. We are witness to conflicts of race and sexual preference, the unequal distribution of pay and opportunities, the castigation of different religions, and laws that favor the wealthy.

Conspiracy theories abound: Rather than conduct our own research of issues, we choose to listen and act according to self-serving propaganda.

A changing world: We respond to the issues of the 2020’s with a 1960’s worldview. Today’s technology, demography, and globalization has changed the playing field. Our nation’s survival, and its democracy, depends on our willingness to adapt.

DAN CLOSE, Greybull

