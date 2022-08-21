Coates: Believing Trump goes against what makes the US great

Dear Ms. Hageman, I have lived in Wyoming since 1972. I am a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines with degrees in physics and mining. I served in Vietnam; my father served in World War II; my grandfather served in World War I. I have been a lifelong Republican, but I must tell you now that I am ashamed of what the Republican party has become. I would like to remind you that Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin "wise and savvy." Do I need to remind you that Vladimir Putin is a vicious butcher who has orchestrated the murders of thousands of innocent women, children and men in Ukraine. Anyone who believes the imbecilic inflammatory rhetoric spewed forth by Donald Trump is a traitor against everything that has made this country great. In short you have proven to be an unthinking, self-aggrandizing, lemming following an idiot over a cliff into the ocean of self-immolation. I doubt that you will respond to this letter since you are so self-absorbed, but I wish you would.