Cobb: Democrats would do the same thing
Cobb: Democrats would do the same thing

Editor:

Anyone that thinks the Democrats would not appoint a new Supreme Court  Justice before an election if the roles were reversed has got to be kidding themselves. If Chuck Schumer had the same opportunity he would move fast, probably to a direct vote on the Senate floor. Unfortunately, this is what our divided party system of government has regressed to and become fractured with partisan politics.

DON COBB, Casper

