Cobb: Democrats would do the same thing

Editor:
Anyone that thinks the Democrats would not appoint a new Supreme Court Justice before an election if the roles were reversed has got to be kidding themselves. If Chuck Schumer had the same opportunity he would move fast, probably to a direct vote on the Senate floor. Unfortunately, this is what our divided party system of government has regressed to and become fractured with partisan politics.
DON COBB, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!