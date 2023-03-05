Editor:

Prior to the legislature meeting there was a large amount of discussion about property tax relief.Some discussion about cross over voting. As we see the end of the legislature we also see the level of attention giver to both issues. Property tax relief was effectively push to the back of the discussion and cross over voting became a very real concern and consumed extensive time and energy.

Property tax relief which would have effected far more Wyoming residents was never allowed to really progress and all attempts that offered real solutions died. The end result is a bill that does little more than pay lip service so the Legislature can pat themselves on their backs and say they were successful and assisted the property owners.

We did get a crossover voting bill that in reality only effects a small number of politicians. This was sold as an attempt to protect integrity of elections when it is nothing more than the idea of controlling competition and protecting incumbent politicians.

It is disheartening to see the time and energy placed into protecting a few while ignoring a large percentage of state residents.