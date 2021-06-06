 Skip to main content
Cobb: Move on to other more pressing issues
Editor:

Why do need another investigation into this. Investigations by the Capitol Police, FBI and the DOJ have already been conducted. Either we have trust in their findings or we admit they are not capable of doing their charged responsibilities. If so, then why do we need them?

Is this destined to be another investigation akin to Muller and Durham where untold amounts of tax dollars have resulted in absolutely no results. Or is this based upon the idea continue investigating until the desired results and obtained like bargain shopping.

Let's accept the results as is from qualified agencies and move on to other more pressing issues.

DON COBB, Casper

