Cobb: Will Cheney do what Wyoming needs?

There is no doubt that money is the lifeblood of politics,being necessary at every level. According to the latest release it appears Liz Cheney has accumulated a substantial war chest. However when examined Wyoming ranks seventh in funding, with a large majority coming from states that care little about us and the state.This raises the question that demands an answer as to where her loyalty lies. Large financiers will demand she support their desires first or will she really represent Wyoming. Reality says you don't cut your nose to spite your face and you don't ignore your largest supporters. Leaving open the question of loyalty to Wyoming over California, Virginia, New York etc.Think about where the money comes from before blindly accepting that she will do what Wyoming needs.