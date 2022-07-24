Cole: Proud to support Tara Nethercott

Editor:

Wyoming won’t tolerate frontal assaults on Second Amendment rights. But “woke” interest groups are always trying to flank us. Using Wall Street money, media and unscrupulous litigation, they engage in a running campaign to kill legitimate “2A” businesses. Some things are not for sale.

Wyoming leads the nation in confronting “woke” capitalism as one of the first states to pass the Firearms and Financial Industry Non-Discrimination (FIND) Act in 2021 -- blocking discrimination by banks against gun companies in the Cowboy State. Senator Tara Nethercott was the motor that powered that law through the Wyoming Senate. That action wasn’t new or unique for her. Tough and fair. No bluster, just results.

Nethercott went on to sponsor and push passage of the Second Amendment Protection Act in 2022. That bill and Nethercott’s actions gave both her and Wyoming a unique distinction – Wyoming was the first state in the Nation to pass both the Financial Industry Non-Discrimination and Second Amendment Protection Acts. Nethercott was chair of the Senate Committee and key advocate for both. That is Wyoming-style leadership. The cowboy way. Actions, not words. Talk less, say more.

Nethercott has remained focused on real benefits for Wyoming gun companies and owners -- results, not talking points. The National Shooting Sports Foundation and the Firearm Trade Association of America has been and is proud to support Senator Nethercott. We are grateful for her leadership in Wyoming -- because this Nation needs Wyoming to be that kind of leader. Less show, more go.