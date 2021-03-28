Cole: The left keeps propagating its myths

Editor:
The March 10 column by partisan Democrat Robert Reich bloviates about Republican state legislatures’ using “false claims of election fraud” to “restrict voter access.” I doubt he watched the several state legislative hearings on You Tube. I did – hours and hours of sworn affidavit testimony of hundreds of witnesses and analysis by cyber security professionals. Yes, Mr. Reich, this “election” was indeed stolen by fraud! Sadly, it worked because Republican campaign lawyers acted too late to stop it in court in 2019!
Reich praises the Democrat-proposed “voting rights” legislation now in Congress which, unlike his partisan characterization, would codify into federal law virtually every risky procedure the 2005 bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform warned against as to election integrity. These include, but aren’t limited to automatic registration of new voters (even online), banning photo ID laws, and signature-match requirements. He raises the trite old specter of hypothesized suppression of voter participation of racial minorities. Recently elected Utah Congressman Burgess Owens – a highly respected black American – calls such claims completely unfounded and labels them as but another lame excuse to destroy election integrity.
Next, Reich takes the obligatory assault on the Senate’s filibuster rule which he has the brazen temerity to call a tool that Republicans will supposedly use to “pull America back towards Jim Crow,” perverting the undisputed truth that such laws were enacted and enforced by the Democrat Party in the former Confederate South until done away with by federal legislation. He praises LBJ for breaking the filibuster against this legislation, conveniently ignoring the reality that these civil rights laws were being filibustered by Democrat senators! They passed only through support of Republican senators.
Anyone wishing to check Reich’s claims of the greatness of LBJ has only to read the two-volume treatise on Johnson by renowned author and LBJ expert Robert Caro. Volume II (“Means of Assent”) documents how LBJ stole the 1948 Democrat senate primary in Texas. The scheme Johnson’s allies used back then is the same one updated and used in 2020.
Why must people like Reich continuing lying to the American people?
CHARLES COLE, Sheridan