Cole: The left keeps propagating its myths

Editor:

The March 10 column by partisan Democrat Robert Reich bloviates about Republican state legislatures’ using “false claims of election fraud” to “restrict voter access.” I doubt he watched the several state legislative hearings on You Tube. I did – hours and hours of sworn affidavit testimony of hundreds of witnesses and analysis by cyber security professionals. Yes, Mr. Reich, this “election” was indeed stolen by fraud! Sadly, it worked because Republican campaign lawyers acted too late to stop it in court in 2019!

Reich praises the Democrat-proposed “voting rights” legislation now in Congress which, unlike his partisan characterization, would codify into federal law virtually every risky procedure the 2005 bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform warned against as to election integrity. These include, but aren’t limited to automatic registration of new voters (even online), banning photo ID laws, and signature-match requirements. He raises the trite old specter of hypothesized suppression of voter participation of racial minorities. Recently elected Utah Congressman Burgess Owens – a highly respected black American – calls such claims completely unfounded and labels them as but another lame excuse to destroy election integrity.