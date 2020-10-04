Collins: Open letter to Sen. John Barrasso

In a recent television appearance you repeatedly referred to the "Biden rule" to justify your support for ramming through a Supreme Court nomination while the presidential election is under way, after blocking the consideration of an Obama nomination nine months before an election. I marvel at your sudden espousal of Biden precepts. You've certainly never gotten behind other Biden wisdom, and have sat by while your "dear leader" acts in direct opposition to such wisdom as:

don't grab women by their genitals and then brag about doing it;

honor our armed services men and women, and refrain from calling them suckers and losers;

shore up democracy by urging citizens to vote and to believe in our time-honored tradition of peaceful transfer of power.

I could go on and on. Your silence is deafening. What would it take for you to utter the mildest criticism of this president? Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is in a top GOP leadership position in the House, and has countered the president on six or seven occasions.

You once styled yourself as "Wyoming's doctor." Doctors heal. You don't. Many doctors swear the Hippocratic Oath. Maybe you did, maybe you didn't. But you sure signed on to the Hippocritic Oath.

KATHARINE COLLINS, Cora

