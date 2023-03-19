Editor:

In 1987 President Ronald Reagan proclaimed March “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.” The deinstitutionalization movement of the seventies and early eighties had laid the foundation for significant social change, and the presidential proclamation called upon Americans to provide the “encouragement and opportunities” necessary for people with developmental disabilities to reach their potential.

As we celebrate the 36th anniversary of this proclamation the need for “encouragement and opportunities” still exists.

I-REACH 2 Inc. has been providing services to adults with developmental disabilities and/or brain injuries since 1999. We have always been an advocate of employment for individuals with disabilities and we believe everyone should have the opportunity to work in their community.

According to Wyoming Workforce Services, only 8,125 of the 16,299 individuals ages 18-65 with a “cognitive difficulty” are employed in the state of Wyoming. This is an abysmal statistic considering when our great nation peaked at 10% unemployment in October of 2009 we were considered to be in a recession. In this time of increasing labor shortages, this is an untapped resource for all of us.

Employment defines us as individuals and employment gives meaning to our lives. Think to yourself, what is one of the first questions you ask someone when you meet them for the first time. “What do you do? Where do you work?” Imagine you are not able to answer those questions. What if no one had asked you what you wanted to be when you grew up? Where would you be? Who would you be?

I-REACH 2 Inc. has the pleasure of working alongside many employers in Casper who employ our program participants. These employers are the “All Stars” of our community, by being flexible and open to differences. On behalf of the individuals we serve, I thank you.

Yes, almost four decades after the establishment of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, the world has changed in important ways. Much, though, remains to challenge us. It's a challenge all of us should engage in!