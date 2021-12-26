Connell: We have one real representative

Sen. Barrasso: What a disappointment you have been as a Wyoming senator! A no vote for the infrastructure bill which will benefit Wyoming greatly & even your mentor Mitch McConnell voted for it but not you! The letter by Chris Schiebe hit the nail on the head when are you republicans going to stand up for decency. Gason’s own sister said he is not mentally right yet the Republican party does nothing the radical right has taken over your party and seem to encourage violence! We seem to have one representative, Liz Cheney, who has the fortitude to stand up for what is right for the