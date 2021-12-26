 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Memorial Hospital Converse County

Connell: We have one real representative

  • 0

Editor:

Sen. Barrasso: What a disappointment you have been as a Wyoming senator! A no vote for the infrastructure bill which will benefit Wyoming greatly & even your mentor Mitch McConnell voted for it but not you! The letter by Chris Schiebe hit the nail on the head when are you republicans going to stand up for decency. Gason’s own sister said he is not mentally right yet the Republican party does nothing the radical right has taken over your party and seem to encourage violence! We seem to have one representative, Liz Cheney, who has the fortitude to stand up for what is right for the

KERRY CONNELL, Lander

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News