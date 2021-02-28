Constantino: Cheney censure isn't resolving division

Editor:

The Wyoming Republican Central Committee voted to censure Rep. Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach President Trump.

Recent social media posts, letters to the editor, and interviews appear to speak for all Wyoming Republicans. They do not speak for me.

This Wyoming Republican Party and State Central Committee do not represent my views and experience. They were elected or appointed by a minority of registered Republicans in the state. There are Republicans in Wyoming who believe as they do. Many others do not.

Many Republicans, including myself, are frustrated and disappointed with the results of the November Presidential election. I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again in 2020. I was surprised when he won in 2016 and not surprised he lost in 2020. I wanted him to be re-elected and to carry on the successful policies he’d put in place for our country, but he was not.

I am horrified by the Jan. 6 march and assault on the Capitol. What has happened since then has seriously split the Republican Party. The State GOP’s vote to censure Rep. Liz Cheney isn’t helping resolve the division within the party.