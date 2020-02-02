Cooper: Barrasso is right about conservative carbon solutions

Editor:
Senator John Barrasso published a letter in the Washington Post on January 23 about carbon pricing. He said that conservative solutions to address carbon dioxide emissions do exist. I am totally in agreement with this.
Expanding clean-energy sources such as nuclear is important. I think the Senator would agree that the largest obstacle to the expansion of nuclear is that regulations are designed more to obstruct than to ensure safety. These need to be changed.
Carbon capture and sequestration is not a conservative solution. So far there is no evidence that any of these schemes is practical at industrial scale, or can be implemented at a cost competitive with renewable energy. We are asked to spend tax money on far-fetched schemes, chosen by the government, rather than build proven technologies that are available now.
I believe that the best use for coal is to leave it well enough alone. The market will eventually phase it out, but we will continue to use coal during a smooth transition. If Wyoming commits to supporting increased coal production, it will end up with no market anyway and Wyoming will have failed to build new energy industries and new jobs.
A carbon fee and dividend policy as proposed by George P. Shultz and Ted Halstead, or the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend act which has been introduced in Congress, is both practical and conservative. It will create a market signal to encourage everyone -- industry, rich, middle class or poor -- to conserve energy. Anyone who reduces their carbon footprint will come out ahead financially. The choice of actions will rest with individuals and businesses, not the government.
These proposals include regulatory relief because a carbon price will be more effective in curbing emissions than regulations. If this is explained well, it should be possible to get liberal support. The bipartisan Energy Innovation Act has more Democratic co-sponsors than Republicans. It is a real concern that the government could misuse the revenues rather than return them to the people. We need conservative leaders like Senator Barrasso to ensure transparency and prevent abuses.
DANIEL COOPER, Casper