Cooper: Ukraine saga is a tragedy

Ukraine saga is a tragedy Editor:





The Star-Tribune asked readers how concerned they were about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. I am very, very concerned for several reasons: (1) Ukraine was not threatening Russia; the country was just going about its business but Putin thought he’d like to have power over the Ukrainians; (2) innocently enough (or not), Ukraine made known its plans to join NATO and the EU; obviously Putin cannot countenance the eastward movement of these organizations; and (3) Ukraine was successfully moving forward on democratic reform and Ukrainians were enjoying the wealth associated with western European countries, another source of extreme Putin discontent. The entire saga being played out in eastern Europe is a tragedy, one that we should all be aware of and concerned about.