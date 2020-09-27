Cooper: What is the magic in a number?

Editor:
I opted not to attend a gathering of less than 250 people for a political picnic. Although I suspect that everyone who attended was not infected, I was simply unwilling to risk the "odd man out." It's impossible to wear a mask and eat, so my chances -- and those of the other attendees -- of being exposed to the novel coronavirus were increased commensurately.
And therein lie the weaknesses of Wyoming's COVID-19 guidelines. What is the magic in a number? Why is 250 the ceiling we must respect, and not 25? These numbers are so arbitrary that they beg to be disregarded. Who's to know and who's to say?
SANDRA COOPER, Wheatland
