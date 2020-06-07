Corson: Assessment explanation still unsatisfactory

I read the letter that Matt Keating put out about the property taxes. I would like to commend him on the socialist political spin he put on it. Fair and equitable does not mean use the bell curve for assessing property. That went out in elementary school. Each property needs to be visually inspected by a proper assessor and each needs individually calculated taxes. Those with barren land should not pay part of the taxes for someone with a mansion. That is socialism, not fair and equitable. We may have to consider replacing him as he is as bad or worse than the previous person in the office.