Cresswell: Musings from a centenarian

I'll be 101 years old this month. I have lived through a lot of tragedies and wonderful times. During those years there have been 18 presidents. Now we have president who shows no compassion for his fellow Americans.

I love my country. I want it to become a leading nation again that is respected by other countries, is passionate for its people and wants to do the right thing for Americans. Mr. Biden, please don't lower yourself to Trump's level in upcoming debates. Focus on what you would like to do to help our country come together. Listen to people; hear and sympathize with their suffering. Above all, make our country proud again.