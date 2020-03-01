Crolla: Let’s get a win over Big Tobacco
Editor:

I am tired of Big Tobacco always winning. As a parent, concerned citizen and a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I am ready to fight and beat Big Tobacco.

We cannot ignore the serious health threats e-cigarettes have for teens and young adults. E-cigarette use in the state is skyrocketing among teens with nearly 36 percent of Wyoming high schoolers currently using e-cigarettes. In fact, e-cigarettes have driven a significant rise in youth tobacco product use over the last two years nationwide.

We can help defeat Big Tobacco’s dangerous influence by taxing e-cigarettes as a tobacco product at 20 percent of their wholesale price. They will argue that e-cigarettes should be taxed differently than other tobacco products. I am urging lawmakers to ignore these deceitful requests and do what is right for our Wyoming youth.

We have one of the highest youth e-cigarette use rates in the nation and taxing these products appropriately will certainly help lower these rates. Let’s get a win over Big Tobacco.

TAMAR SCHROEDER CROLLA, Casper

