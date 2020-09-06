Croy: Jim Anderson is a good man

This is responding to the front page article concerning a remark made by Senator Jim Anderson earlier this week. I worked with and for Jim for over 30 years, found him to be complimentary to both sexes, always more than fair and unbiased to both sexes. He promoted women into positions previously held by men only and never, to my knowledge treated them any different than he would treat a man in that position. He handled his position as Director with fairness and humor at times. I am sure that if he said he meant his comment as a compliment it was just that, a compliment.