Political pressure has further stalled the state of Wyoming’s attempt to protect the Sublette pronghorn migration corridor, which includes the "Path of the Pronghorn." This world-famous migration route was publicly proposed by Wyoming Game and Fish in 2019, accompanied by maps and data. Also, the Bridger-Teton National Forest federally designated the northern portion of the Path of the Pronghorn in 2008,

In 2020, because of increased pressure from industry, our elected Governor, have given in to the powers that be, to encumber the designation process with a redundant and futile twelve step Executive Order for designation. Three years have passed, and we are no closer; maybe even further from any designation. The dedicated Wyoming Game and Fish biologists and their collared data have been for nothing. The science is there but being ignored or altered to promote profit over wildlife. Designation for the Sublette pronghorn migration corridor needs to happen now. No more politics, please.